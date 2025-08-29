Vance Ready for Leadership Amid Trump's Health Speculation

US Vice President JD Vance has voiced readiness to assume leadership if "God forbid" necessary, amid ongoing discussions about President Donald Trump's health. Vance expressed hope that Trump would complete his term, dismissing widespread speculation on the President's well-being.

Vance, in an interview with USA Today, emphasized his confidence in the President, describing him as being in "incredibly good health." Despite speculation, White House health reports maintain Trump is fit to serve.

Amid concerns about Trump's age, Vance categorically denied having immediate ambitions for the presidency, focusing instead on current duties. Trump's endorsement of Vance as a future MAGA leader further fuels speculation about his political future.