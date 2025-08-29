Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China for bilateral discussions and to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. The visit aims to enhance diplomatic and economic ties, including Phase-II of CPEC, and involves meetings with Chinese leaders and business stakeholders.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a six-day trip to China, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, as confirmed by the Foreign Office.
During the visit, Sharif will engage in bilateral talks with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, focusing on strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.
The trip will also encompass attendance at a military parade in Beijing, meetings with Chinese business leaders, and participation in a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference. The visit seeks to advance the 'All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and discuss CPEC Phase-II developments.
