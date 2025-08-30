Rajasthan Minister Defends Political Integrity Amid Accusations

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reiterated his commitment to a clean political career, asserting he would step down from public life if corruption allegations against him are substantiated.

Amid accusations by Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal, Meena challenged Beniwal to provide concrete evidence. "If he can show even a farmer or a factory where I have taken a single penny or even had a cup of tea, I will leave politics," Meena told reporters.

The allegations surfaced amid a heated TV debate following the cancellation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. While Beniwal accused the government of obstruction, Meena dismissed the claims, resulting in a fierce clash between the two political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)