Rajasthan Minister Defends Political Integrity Amid Accusations

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has declared he would leave politics if allegations of corruption against him are proven. Meena, who advocates for value-based politics, refuted accusations by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and challenged him to present evidence. Tensions rose during a recent live TV debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:09 IST
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reiterated his commitment to a clean political career, asserting he would step down from public life if corruption allegations against him are substantiated.

Amid accusations by Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal, Meena challenged Beniwal to provide concrete evidence. "If he can show even a farmer or a factory where I have taken a single penny or even had a cup of tea, I will leave politics," Meena told reporters.

The allegations surfaced amid a heated TV debate following the cancellation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. While Beniwal accused the government of obstruction, Meena dismissed the claims, resulting in a fierce clash between the two political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

