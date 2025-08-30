Left Menu

CPI(M) Denounces RSS Chief's Remarks Amid Communal Tensions

The CPI(M) disapproved of Mohan Bhagwat's call for Muslims to give up mosques in Kashi and Mathura. The party argued that such statements disregard Indian law and stoke communal tensions. These comments are seen as a tactic to distract from economic issues and pre-election discontent with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:36 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sharply criticized RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat for suggesting Muslims relinquish mosques in Kashi and Mathura. The CPI(M) described Bhagwat's comments as a blatant disregard for the law, aimed at reigniting past religious disputes.

The party accused the RSS of attempting to incite communal tensions and deflect attention from pressing public grievances, particularly the economic challenges facing the country. The CPI(M) referenced the law passed post-Babri Masjid demolition, which mandates maintaining the status of religious sites pre-1947 as is.

Emphasizing the need for national unity, the CPI(M) urged citizens to remain vigilant against the divisive rhetoric employed by the RSS. The party suggested that the renewed focus on religious issues serves to obscure mounting dissatisfaction with the current government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

