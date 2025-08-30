Left Menu

Court Rules Trump's Venezuelan TPS Rollback Unlawful

A federal appeals court determined that the Trump administration unlawfully reversed Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans in the U.S. The 9th Circuit upheld the decision, emphasizing the unpredictability such moves create. More legal challenges are anticipated as the administration plans to appeal the ruling.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled against the Trump administration's decision to rescind Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans living in the United States. The court upheld the lower court's decision, suggesting that the administration acted outside its authority when reversing protections extended by the Biden administration.

Earlier halted by a Supreme Court decision, the ruling impacts 348,000 Venezuelans whose TPS was due to end due to the rollback by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The Department of Homeland Security criticized the ruling, arguing it undermines immigration system integrity. An appeal from the administration is expected.

The case, initiated by Venezuelans and the National TPS Alliance, challenged the rollback pointing to inconsistencies with the TPS statute. The court highlighted the necessity for TPS policies to remain stable and predictable, preventing sudden shifts influenced by political changes.

