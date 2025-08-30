Gerrymandering’s New Frontier: Redistricting Battles in Texas and Missouri

In a significant political maneuver, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ratified a contentious redistricting bill, hoping to flip U.S. House seats towards the Republican Party. The statewide legislative effort, spurred by President Donald Trump's directives, echoes across other Republican-led states, including Missouri.

Following Texas' lead, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe summoned a special legislative session, strategizing to align state districts with 'Missouri values' and securing Republican gains in future elections. Trump's support was forthcoming, heralding the redistricting as a step toward enhancing the MAGA movement's influence.

These actions, however, have drawn stark criticism from Democrats and civil rights advocates, who argue that such gerrymandering tactics compromise American democracy. Legal challenges in Texas and commitments from Democrat-controlled states like California to counteract these moves underline the escalating national debate on district remapping.

(With inputs from agencies.)