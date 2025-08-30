Left Menu

Bolivia's Controversial Figure Marco Pumari Released to House Arrest

Marco Pumari, formerly imprisoned for his alleged role in Bolivia's 2019 political crisis, was released to house arrest. Once a key political figure as the leader of Potosi's Civic Committee, Pumari's involvement in the events leading to Evo Morales's resignation drew accusations of terrorism and significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 05:36 IST
Marco Pumari, a prominent Bolivian political figure, has been released from prison and placed under house arrest after spending nearly four years detained without a formal trial. This development was reported by local media on Friday.

Pumari, who once wielded considerable influence as the former leader of Bolivia's Civic Committee of Potosi, was arrested amid accusations of 'terrorism' linked to his alleged role in the 2019 political crisis. During this period, then-President Evo Morales resigned following claims of electoral fraud.

The region governed by the Civic Committee of Potosi, which Pumari led, is notably rich in lithium reserves, adding economic and strategic significance to his political standing. His release has renewed focus on these turbulent events in Bolivia's recent history.

