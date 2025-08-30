Bolivia's Controversial Figure Marco Pumari Released to House Arrest

Marco Pumari, a prominent Bolivian political figure, has been released from prison and placed under house arrest after spending nearly four years detained without a formal trial. This development was reported by local media on Friday.

Pumari, who once wielded considerable influence as the former leader of Bolivia's Civic Committee of Potosi, was arrested amid accusations of 'terrorism' linked to his alleged role in the 2019 political crisis. During this period, then-President Evo Morales resigned following claims of electoral fraud.

The region governed by the Civic Committee of Potosi, which Pumari led, is notably rich in lithium reserves, adding economic and strategic significance to his political standing. His release has renewed focus on these turbulent events in Bolivia's recent history.