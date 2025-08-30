Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India-Japan State-Prefecture Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with governors from 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo to strengthen state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussions focused on collaboration in technology, innovation, trade, and education, aiming to deepen ties between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Japan

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures to enhance India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

Highlighting the importance of the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Summit, Modi underscored vast opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation.

Modi urged for tighter multinational ties, focusing on manufacturing, mobility, and start-ups, as Japanese governors acknowledged the potential for bilateral improvements in business, culture, and education.

