Strengthening Bonds: India-Japan State-Prefecture Partnership

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures to enhance India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

Highlighting the importance of the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Summit, Modi underscored vast opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation.

Modi urged for tighter multinational ties, focusing on manufacturing, mobility, and start-ups, as Japanese governors acknowledged the potential for bilateral improvements in business, culture, and education.