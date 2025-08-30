Strengthening Bonds: India-Japan State-Prefecture Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with governors from 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo to strengthen state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussions focused on collaboration in technology, innovation, trade, and education, aiming to deepen ties between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-08-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 07:57 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures to enhance India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.
Highlighting the importance of the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th India-Japan Summit, Modi underscored vast opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation.
Modi urged for tighter multinational ties, focusing on manufacturing, mobility, and start-ups, as Japanese governors acknowledged the potential for bilateral improvements in business, culture, and education.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging the Economic Divide: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Trade Talks
Russia and China Unite Against Trade Sanctions
Diverse US News: Southwest's Innovation, Legal Rulings, and Bitcoin Predictions
Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Showdown on Trade
Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field