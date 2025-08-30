Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State Dynamics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated discussions on Centre-State relations, emphasizing the need to reassess the existing framework. By launching a questionnaire at a National seminar, Stalin seeks input from other State leaders to shape a document promoting true federalism, balancing powers between Union and States.

Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated a dialogue with chief ministers from various states and political leaders to address growing concerns over Centre-State relations. Stalin's request involves sharing feedback on a questionnaire designed by a committee established by his government to evaluate the balance of powers.

In his communication, Stalin expressed concerns over constitutional amendments and Union policies that have skewed powers toward the Central government. He highlighted the redundancy created by numerous large ministries at the Union level, which replicate state functions and complicate State priorities with their conditions.

Stalin emphasized the need for revitalized federalism, encouraging active participation in the questionnaire to craft a blueprint reflecting collective state interests. This initiative, he noted, transcends political interests and aspires to fortify the federal essence of the Indian Constitution for future generations.

