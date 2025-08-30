Mumbai Mobilizes Amidst Maratha Quota Protests

The Mumbai police have revoked all leaves for their personnel as a precautionary measure in response to the Maratha quota protest, spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

In a show of solidarity, thousands of supporters have congregated in south Mumbai to back Jarange, who has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. To manage the sizeable gatherings, authorities have deployed more than 2,000 officers to avert any potential disturbances.

With streets buzzing with activity from both protestors and festive revelers celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival, police personnel are required to report for duty immediately to uphold order, following the directive to cancel their leaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)