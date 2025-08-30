Political Turmoil: Moitra's Remarks Stir Controversy

In a recent political clash, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra criticized TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing them as incitement to violence and hate speech.

Vijayendra's comments were posted on 'X', where he accused the INDIA bloc of lowering the discourse with venomous language and gutter politics.

The controversy ignited a strong reaction from the BJP, which has filed a complaint following Moitra's controversial allegations regarding border security and Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)