Indonesian Protests Erupt Over Lawmakers' Housing Allowance Amid Social Unrest

Intense protests in Indonesia, sparked by a controversial housing allowance for lawmakers, have turned violent, resulting in multiple casualties. Demonstrators express outrage over living costs and the recent death of a young man during a rally. Authorities face criticism for their handling of the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Indonesia

In Indonesia, escalating protests have gripped the nation as outrage over a contentious housing allowance for lawmakers intensified. In cities such as Jakarta, demonstrators vented their fury over the allowance, which critics argue is insensitive given the country's soaring living costs, taxes, and unemployment rates.

The unrest reached a tragic peak with the death of 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan during a protest rally. His death has spurred national outrage and criticism from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, which condemned the violent crackdowns on protesters by security forces.

As the nation grapples with the fallout, authorities have detained police personnel linked to Kurniawan's death and face increasing calls for accountability. Amnesty International has urged the unconditional release of detainees imprisoned for exercising their right to protest.

