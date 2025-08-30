South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition candidate for the vice-presidential election, landed in Ranchi to strategize with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and INDIA bloc leaders. Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, was received with enthusiasm at the airport by Congress leaders, including state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh.

Reddy is set to meet the Chief Minister and other leaders at the CM's residence, with a press conference scheduled later. This electoral showdown is being characterized as a 'south versus south' battle, considering both Reddy and his opponent, NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, originate from southern India.

The vice-presidential election, triggered by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, poses not just a numerical challenge but also a clash of ideologies according to the opposition, despite the NDA holding a numerical advantage.

