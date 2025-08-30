Left Menu

South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition vice-presidential candidate, visits Jharkhand, meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and INDIA bloc leaders. The race against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan is dubbed 'south versus south' as both candidates are from southern India. The election follows Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, highlighting ideological divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:10 IST
South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition candidate for the vice-presidential election, landed in Ranchi to strategize with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and INDIA bloc leaders. Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, was received with enthusiasm at the airport by Congress leaders, including state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh.

Reddy is set to meet the Chief Minister and other leaders at the CM's residence, with a press conference scheduled later. This electoral showdown is being characterized as a 'south versus south' battle, considering both Reddy and his opponent, NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, originate from southern India.

The vice-presidential election, triggered by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, poses not just a numerical challenge but also a clash of ideologies according to the opposition, despite the NDA holding a numerical advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

