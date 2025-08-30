Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: Over 2 Lakh Pleas for Name Inclusion/Exclusion

The Election Commission has announced that it has received nearly 2 lakh requests from individuals seeking the exclusion of names from the voters' list in Bihar. This move is a part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Conversely, close to 30,000 registration requests have been submitted for inclusion. The draft electoral rolls, published on August 1, will remain open for objections and claims until September 1. Eligible voters or political parties can challenge names they consider ineligible or ensure eligible citizens are included.

With elections in Bihar anticipated in November, the final list is set to be published by September 30. Booth-level agents have filed additional claims for corrections. The Supreme Court has advised permitting the use of Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents for registration verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)