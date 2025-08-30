Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: Over 2 Lakh Pleas for Name Inclusion/Exclusion

The Election Commission received 1.98 lakh pleas for exclusion and 30,000 for inclusion of names in Bihar's draft electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision. While booth-level agents filed further claims, the Supreme Court urged verification through Aadhaar or other listed documents. Final rolls are due September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:58 IST
The Election Commission has announced that it has received nearly 2 lakh requests from individuals seeking the exclusion of names from the voters' list in Bihar. This move is a part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Conversely, close to 30,000 registration requests have been submitted for inclusion. The draft electoral rolls, published on August 1, will remain open for objections and claims until September 1. Eligible voters or political parties can challenge names they consider ineligible or ensure eligible citizens are included.

With elections in Bihar anticipated in November, the final list is set to be published by September 30. Booth-level agents have filed additional claims for corrections. The Supreme Court has advised permitting the use of Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents for registration verification.

