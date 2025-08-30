Left Menu

BJP Protests Against Alleged Abusive Language at Bihar Rally

BJP protesters, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, demonstrated outside Congress Headquarters in Delhi against alleged abusive remarks directed at PM Narendra Modi during a Bihar rally. Sachdeva demanded apologies from Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Mohd Rizvi was arrested for making the controversial comments.

  • India

BJP party workers staged a protest outside the Congress Headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. The demonstration was in response to allegedly abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally in Bihar.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, of hurling insults at PM Modi and his late mother. Protesters demanded an apology, calling the remarks an 'unpardonable offence.'

Controversial comments were reportedly made during a rally in Darbhanga, attended by Rahul Gandhi and others. The Darbhanga Police identified Mohd Rizvi, a local resident, as the individual responsible, and he has since been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

