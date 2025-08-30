Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office
Three individuals were arrested in connection with an attack on the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee office. Santosh Rajwa and two others were detained for defacing photos of Rahul Gandhi and causing disturbance. Police are searching for Rakesh Singh, a main accused, tied to the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals were taken into custody on Saturday following an attack on the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee office. The incident, which occurred the previous day, saw three suspects detained for defacing images of Rahul Gandhi and creating a disturbance, according to police reports.
A senior officer identified Santosh Rajwa as a key figure in the incident. He, along with two accomplices, allegedly smeared black paint on photos, vandalized placards and festoons, and issued threats to bystanders. In an escalation, the group reportedly set fire to tires outside the CIT Road premises and attempted to breach the office.
Authorities are actively searching for the main accused, local BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who, alongside others, allegedly orchestrated the protest due to derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Investigation efforts to apprehend Singh and additional suspects are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Objects to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During Bihar Rally
Political Drama in Pakistan: Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks Controversy
J'khand CM's arrest violated constitutional provisions; elected representatives repositories of people's trust: Oppn VP candidate in Ranchi.
Drug Trafficking Bust in Angamaly: Two Arrested
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrest: Unpacking a Money Laundering Scandal