BJP MLA Deepti Maheshwari Injured in Highway Collision

BJP MLA Deepti Maheshwari and her aides were injured in a highway accident on the Udaipur-Rajsamand route when their car was hit. She sustained rib fractures, and all injured are hospitalized. Police detained four men from the other vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:35 IST
In a distressing incident on the Udaipur-Rajsamand Highway, BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari from Rajasthan's Rajsamand was injured in a vehicular accident. The mishap occurred around 1 am on Saturday, police reported.

The accident took place near Amberi in Udaipur when Maheshwari's vehicle collided with another car registered in Gujarat, allegedly while the latter was making a turn at a road cut. Alongside Maheshwari, her personal assistant, Jai, and driver, Dharmendra, also sustained injuries.

All three were admitted to a private hospital in Udaipur for medical treatment, with Maheshwari suffering from rib fractures. Meanwhile, the police have detained four individuals who were traveling in the Gujarat-registered vehicle for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

