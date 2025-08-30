BJP MLA Deepti Maheshwari Injured in Highway Collision
BJP MLA Deepti Maheshwari and her aides were injured in a highway accident on the Udaipur-Rajsamand route when their car was hit. She sustained rib fractures, and all injured are hospitalized. Police detained four men from the other vehicle.
In a distressing incident on the Udaipur-Rajsamand Highway, BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari from Rajasthan's Rajsamand was injured in a vehicular accident. The mishap occurred around 1 am on Saturday, police reported.
The accident took place near Amberi in Udaipur when Maheshwari's vehicle collided with another car registered in Gujarat, allegedly while the latter was making a turn at a road cut. Alongside Maheshwari, her personal assistant, Jai, and driver, Dharmendra, also sustained injuries.
All three were admitted to a private hospital in Udaipur for medical treatment, with Maheshwari suffering from rib fractures. Meanwhile, the police have detained four individuals who were traveling in the Gujarat-registered vehicle for further investigation.
