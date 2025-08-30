Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh's BJP unit condemned alleged disrespectful remarks toward Prime Minister Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. BJP leaders accused Congress of undermining institutions with baseless EVM fraud claims. Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress dismissed these allegations as attempts to distract from issues like unemployment and inflation.
- Country:
- India
The BJP unit in Arunachal Pradesh expressed strong disapproval of purported derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Party spokesperson Tobom Dai labeled the remarks as 'highly unethical and disrespectful.' He dismissed the Congress-led event as a 'political drama' with no relevance to the state's issues.
Highlighting the state's advancements under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dai emphasized the enduring trust in BJP's governance. He criticized Congress, accusing it of making unfounded claims about EVM manipulation and 'vote theft' as a strategy to divert attention from their anticipated electoral defeat in Bihar.
In response, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress rebutted the BJP's claims, suggesting that the comments attributed to Gandhi were a diversion from pressing matters like unemployment and inflation. They challenged the BJP to identify the real source of the remarks and accused it of political distraction through divisive tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Tumultuous Political Tensions Escalate Amid Voter Adhikar Yatra
Protest Erupts as BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi
BJP Objects to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During Bihar Rally
Court Grants Round-the-Clock Security to BJP Worker in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case
BJP, RSS, Election Commission are indulging in 'vote chori' in India, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Ara.