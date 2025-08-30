YSRCP's Battle Against VSP Privatization Intensifies
YSRCP leader G Amarnath vowed to fight against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He criticized the TDP-led government's reversal on the issue. Amarnath highlighted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's opposition to privatization, stating that private players were being shown industry departments. A strategic action plan will be drafted.
In a strong declaration, YSRCP leader G Amarnath announced on Saturday that his party will formulate a strategy to combat the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
He accused the current TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of backtracking on its stance regarding the plant after ascending to power. During a press briefing, Amarnath emphasized that the YSRCP has unveiled inconsistencies within the coalition leadership, highlighting their policy reversal post-election.
Amarnath also referenced party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's campaign declarations which warned that votes for the TDP-led alliance would endorse VSP's privatization. Allegations surfaced that private stakeholders have been touring the plant under police protection as privatization efforts allegedly proceed. YSRCP remains poised to plan further resistance, aligning with the sentiment from Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, acknowledging Reddy's firm opposition to such privatization moves.
