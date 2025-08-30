Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Voter Adhikar Yatra's Impact on Bihar Polls

Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Election Commission during his campaign in Bihar, claiming it has been influenced by Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' He highlighted the BJP's electoral challenges and stressed support for Tejashwi Yadav in forming the next state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:20 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning in Bihar, alleged that the Election Commission's functioning has been influenced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' Yadav accused the EC of aiding the BJP but expressed confidence in the opposition's victory in upcoming state elections.

Speaking at Patna airport, Yadav highlighted the cohesive efforts of the opposition, as evidenced by rallies held with Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He further dismissed BJP's accusations against the INDIA bloc, redirecting criticism towards alleged inconsistencies in voter rolls.

Yadav took aim at Narendra Modi's government, condemning tariff hikes under the Trump administration and calling for a halt on trade with China. He reaffirmed support for Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, highlighting economic growth and job provision in Bihar as key campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

