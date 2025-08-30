Visa Revocation Sparks Tensions Ahead of UN Meeting

The US government's decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of the UN General Assembly has sparked international criticism. The move, attributed to national security concerns, drew condemnation from both the Palestinian leadership and the European Union.

The Palestinian president's office called on the US to reconsider, arguing that the decision will heighten tensions. Palestinian spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts with Arab and foreign countries to reverse the action.

The European Union and its foreign policy chief have also urged the US administration to rethink the visa revocation. This development coincides with a rising escalation in Gaza and the West Bank, where the Israeli military has declared key areas as combat zones.