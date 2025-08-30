Visa Revocation Sparks Tensions Ahead of UN Meeting
The US government has revoked visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 officials, leading to international criticism. The decision, citing national security, comes ahead of the UN General Assembly. The Palestinian presidency and European Union are urging reversal, emphasizing peace efforts in the region.
The US government's decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of the UN General Assembly has sparked international criticism. The move, attributed to national security concerns, drew condemnation from both the Palestinian leadership and the European Union.
The Palestinian president's office called on the US to reconsider, arguing that the decision will heighten tensions. Palestinian spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts with Arab and foreign countries to reverse the action.
The European Union and its foreign policy chief have also urged the US administration to rethink the visa revocation. This development coincides with a rising escalation in Gaza and the West Bank, where the Israeli military has declared key areas as combat zones.
ALSO READ
Veer Ahlawat Shines at Omega European Masters Amid Weather Challenges
Stalin's Industrial Investment Quest in Europe
Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape
Frozen Russian Assets: EU's Dilemma Amid Ukraine Conflict
Italy Exits 2029 Women's Euro Bid Leaving Four Contenders