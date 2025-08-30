Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies: Jarange Leads the Charge

In Mumbai, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange remains steadfast as he continues his hunger strike, now entering its second day. The protest, marked by large crowds, has led to significant traffic disruptions around Azad Maidan.

Jarange has criticized the Maharashtra government's approach, particularly the deployment of retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde to negotiate. He argues that the responsibility to grant reservations lies elsewhere and remains firm that the Marathas should be recognized under the Kunbi category for OBC reservation.

The ongoing protests highlight a lack of basic facilities for demonstrators, with local government authorities accused of neglect. Political figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar emphasize the need for a resolution, pointing out the economic struggles of the Maratha community.

(With inputs from agencies.)