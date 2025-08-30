Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies: Jarange Leads the Charge
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding OBC reservation for Marathas. Despite a delegation meeting, Jarange criticizes the government's actions and insists on Kunbi status for Marathas. Protests continue, highlighting the lack of basic amenities for demonstrators.
In Mumbai, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange remains steadfast as he continues his hunger strike, now entering its second day. The protest, marked by large crowds, has led to significant traffic disruptions around Azad Maidan.
Jarange has criticized the Maharashtra government's approach, particularly the deployment of retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde to negotiate. He argues that the responsibility to grant reservations lies elsewhere and remains firm that the Marathas should be recognized under the Kunbi category for OBC reservation.
The ongoing protests highlight a lack of basic facilities for demonstrators, with local government authorities accused of neglect. Political figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar emphasize the need for a resolution, pointing out the economic struggles of the Maratha community.
