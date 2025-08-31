Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

In a bold political stand, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Saturday that local police will not cooperate with any National Guard or federal agents if President Donald Trump decides to deploy them in the city. Surrounded by other local leaders, Johnson signed an executive order to prepare the city for any forthcoming federal enforcement operations, similar to those in Los Angeles and Washington. The Democratic mayor urged the President to reconsider his approach, stressing the importance of maintaining city sovereignty and civil liberties.

The executive order mandates that Chicago police officers continue upholding state and local laws independently of federal interventions. Officers are instructed to wear official uniforms and follow standard procedures to clearly distinguish themselves from any potentially incoming federal forces. Johnson emphasized that unauthorized military deployments undermine democratic principles and civil peace.

President Trump has threatened to extend his federal law enforcement crackdown to Chicago amidst reports of declining crime. City officials and residents, anticipating federal action, remain on alert. Meanwhile, the White House criticized Johnson's order as a partisan distraction. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, among others, argues the President lacks legal authority for such deployments without state consent.