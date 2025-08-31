Left Menu

Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago has declared that local police won't collaborate with National Guard troops or federal agents if deployed by President Trump. Johnson signed an executive order to prepare the city while calling on Trump to reverse his tactics. The order emphasizes local sovereignty and civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 02:44 IST
Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

In a bold political stand, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Saturday that local police will not cooperate with any National Guard or federal agents if President Donald Trump decides to deploy them in the city. Surrounded by other local leaders, Johnson signed an executive order to prepare the city for any forthcoming federal enforcement operations, similar to those in Los Angeles and Washington. The Democratic mayor urged the President to reconsider his approach, stressing the importance of maintaining city sovereignty and civil liberties.

The executive order mandates that Chicago police officers continue upholding state and local laws independently of federal interventions. Officers are instructed to wear official uniforms and follow standard procedures to clearly distinguish themselves from any potentially incoming federal forces. Johnson emphasized that unauthorized military deployments undermine democratic principles and civil peace.

President Trump has threatened to extend his federal law enforcement crackdown to Chicago amidst reports of declining crime. City officials and residents, anticipating federal action, remain on alert. Meanwhile, the White House criticized Johnson's order as a partisan distraction. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, among others, argues the President lacks legal authority for such deployments without state consent.

TRENDING

1
Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

 Global
2
Russian Forces Claim Strategic Initiative in Lengthy Ukrainian Conflict

Russian Forces Claim Strategic Initiative in Lengthy Ukrainian Conflict

 Global
3
Valmy Shaken: Nevada Earthquake Jolts Residents

Valmy Shaken: Nevada Earthquake Jolts Residents

 Global
4
Thrilling Rugby Matches Shake Up Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Thrilling Rugby Matches Shake Up Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025