Congress Alleges Massive Electoral Roll Irregularities in Bihar

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the Election Commission of dismissing over 89 lakh complaints of electoral roll irregularities in Bihar. While Congress demands a re-conduct of the Special Intensive Revision, the Chief Electoral Officer denies any formal complaints by Congress BLAs, urging verification processes instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:50 IST
Citing grave concerns, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that an astounding 89 lakh complaints of electoral roll irregularities in Bihar were ignored by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Khera asserted that this casts significant doubt on the electoral body's intentions.

Contradicting these claims, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar maintains that no authorized Booth Level Agent from Congress submitted any official complaints concerning deleted voter names. They emphasized that the current draft rolls are not final and are under public scrutiny for claims and objections.

Despite Congress's insistence on a repeat of the SIR exercise, stating numerous voter deletions and possible errors, the electoral office argues that the alleged duplications are under verification. Provisional duplications, they argue, do not invalidate the SIR process and will be scrutinized thoroughly before finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

