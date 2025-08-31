Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Allegations and Resignations Rock Kerala's CPI(M) and Congress

Senior Congress leader M M Hassan criticizes CPI(M) for politicizing allegations against Rahul Mamkoottathil while ignoring similar cases within their party. He highlights perceived inconsistencies in how allegations are handled, emphasizing a lack of action against CPI(M) figures. A complaint against a CPI(M) leader by Swapna Suresh is also mentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:02 IST
Rahul Mamkoottathil
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader M. M. Hassan condemned CPI(M) for leveraging allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for political gain, asserting the bid would falter. Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding Mamkoottathil's resignation, Hassan criticized CPI(M) for not acting similarly in serious allegations against their own.

Pointing out inconsistencies, Hassan highlighted previous allegations against CPI(M) individuals, including LDF MLA Mukesh. He questioned the party's selective demands for resignation and their supposed pro-women stance. The Congress leader cited CPI(M)'s failure to establish internal complaint cells as directed in 2022.

While Mamkoottathil resigned from the Youth Congress role swiftly, Hassan emphasized the democratic approach of his party, allowing women leaders to express dissent within Congress. Meanwhile, a complaint against CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran has emerged, paralleling the allegations against Mamkoottathil, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

