BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate
The BJP organized a protest march towards the Congress headquarters in Assam against alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and others involved. BJP workers expressed their outrage through slogans and demonstrations, calling for respectful political discourse.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a protest march towards the Congress headquarters in Assam on Sunday, condemning derogatory remarks allegedly made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent event in Bihar.
Organized by the BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District, the 'Rajiv Bhawan Gherao' was conducted at the local Congress office. Participants in the march were stopped by police before reaching the premises.
State BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespect. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded an apology from Gandhi and others involved, emphasizing the need for respectful political dialogue. The incident follows a contentious video from a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.
