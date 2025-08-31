BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a protest march towards the Congress headquarters in Assam on Sunday, condemning derogatory remarks allegedly made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent event in Bihar.

Organized by the BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District, the 'Rajiv Bhawan Gherao' was conducted at the local Congress office. Participants in the march were stopped by police before reaching the premises.

State BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespect. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded an apology from Gandhi and others involved, emphasizing the need for respectful political dialogue. The incident follows a contentious video from a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.