Championing Voices: Rahul Gandhi's Stand for Bahujan YouTubers

Rahul Gandhi alleges that YouTubers in Bihar who voice issues of Bahujans face intimidation and fake cases. He vows to fight for democracy and expression, emphasizing support for these YouTubers bringing marginalized stories to light. The fight against oppressive forces continues, as Gandhi plans support initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has voiced strong concerns about the treatment of YouTubers in Bihar who advocate for 'Bahujans.' Gandhi claims these individuals are facing fabricated legal challenges and intimidation as they strive to highlight issues affecting Dalits, backward communities, tribals, and minorities.

In a recent visit to Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Gandhi shared a video of his interaction with these YouTubers, emphasizing their role in bringing forward narratives of suffering and injustice ignored by mainstream media. He accused 'Manuvadi' forces of attempting to silence these voices through various oppressive tactics.

Despite the challenges, Gandhi praised the resilience of these young content creators and reiterated his commitment to supporting their cause. He invited them for further discussions in Delhi to explore ways to ensure their protection and amplify their voices across wider platforms.

