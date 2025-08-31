Congress Releases Second List for BTC Elections: A Comprehensive Update

Left Menu

The Opposition Congress declared its second list of nine candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, bringing the total to 40 contestants. The BTC polls will be held on September 22 with voting across 3,359 stations. The election will decide control over 40 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Opposition Congress announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, finalizing their roster with nine new names, thus bringing the total number of candidates to 40.

The Congress initially released a list of 31 contestants for the 40 constituency elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The elections will determine the ruling party for the BTC, currently held by the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) under the NDA banner.

Voters from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts, totaling 26,57,937, will cast their votes across 3,359 polling stations. The election process will conclude with vote counting on September 26, setting the stage for potential changes in the council's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

