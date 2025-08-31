Left Menu

Maratha Quota Contention: Bridging Political Rifts in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political landscape sees tension amid Maratha quota demands. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil softens his stance following activist Manoj Jarange's criticism. Jarange insists on the Maratha community's OBC categorization, pushing for a 10% reservation. The discussion highlights constitutional challenges and the need for transparent resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:26 IST
Maratha Quota Contention: Bridging Political Rifts in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political pivot, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil softened his stance on the contentious Maratha quota issue on Sunday evening, emphasizing his amiable ties with activist Manoj Jarange. This development surfaced hours after Jarange accused Patil of misstating concerns about the Maratha community.

Patil's initial comments on declining agricultural income affecting the Maratha community's financial stability sparked debates, as Jarange insists on the Marathas' classification under the OBC category. Jarange seeks a 10% reservation for the community, alongside recognition as Kunbis, a crucial agenda of his hunger strike.

Highlighting the need for a resolution, Patil consulted a legal expert on Jarange's demands, noting possibilities for accommodation. The larger narrative unfolded against constitutional constraints voiced by political figures and activists, calling for a uniform national policy on reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025