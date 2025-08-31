Maratha Quota Contention: Bridging Political Rifts in Maharashtra

In a political pivot, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil softened his stance on the contentious Maratha quota issue on Sunday evening, emphasizing his amiable ties with activist Manoj Jarange. This development surfaced hours after Jarange accused Patil of misstating concerns about the Maratha community.

Patil's initial comments on declining agricultural income affecting the Maratha community's financial stability sparked debates, as Jarange insists on the Marathas' classification under the OBC category. Jarange seeks a 10% reservation for the community, alongside recognition as Kunbis, a crucial agenda of his hunger strike.

Highlighting the need for a resolution, Patil consulted a legal expert on Jarange's demands, noting possibilities for accommodation. The larger narrative unfolded against constitutional constraints voiced by political figures and activists, calling for a uniform national policy on reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)