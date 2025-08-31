India-China Relations: A Path to Peace and Mutual Growth
Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of peace at the border for healthy bilateral ties. In talks during the SCO summit, they addressed cross-border terrorism and agreed on strategic communication, mutual trust, cooperation, and accommodating concerns for future relations.
- Country:
- China
In a key meeting at the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reinforced the importance of maintaining peace along their border. Modi emphasized that tranquility in these areas acts as an insurance policy for bilateral relations. He also highlighted the ongoing challenge of cross-border terrorism, seeking collaborative efforts to address the issue.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that China has shown understanding and cooperation concerning India's security concerns. This exchange comes after a four-year standoff in eastern Ladakh that concluded last October. President Xi proposed initiatives to strengthen ties, including boosting strategic communication, deepening exchanges, and jointly safeguarding interests, which were positively received by Modi.
Both leaders agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes and acknowledged that a stable relationship benefits the 2.8 billion people of India and China. Modi's call for a peaceful border to ensure the smooth development of ties reflects a burgeoning consensus, as India and China look to recalibrate their relationship for future mutual growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Modi
- Xi Jinping
- peace
- border
- relationship
- SCO
- cooperation
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange asks supporters to maintain peace, not indulge in hooliganism.
It was an element of consensus that stable and amicable India-China relationship can benefit 2.8 billion people of two countries: Misri.
Maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, says FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
PM Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties: FS Misri.
Cross border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi during talks with President Xi: FS Misri.