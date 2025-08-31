India-China Relations: A Path to Peace and Mutual Growth

In a key meeting at the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reinforced the importance of maintaining peace along their border. Modi emphasized that tranquility in these areas acts as an insurance policy for bilateral relations. He also highlighted the ongoing challenge of cross-border terrorism, seeking collaborative efforts to address the issue.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that China has shown understanding and cooperation concerning India's security concerns. This exchange comes after a four-year standoff in eastern Ladakh that concluded last October. President Xi proposed initiatives to strengthen ties, including boosting strategic communication, deepening exchanges, and jointly safeguarding interests, which were positively received by Modi.

Both leaders agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes and acknowledged that a stable relationship benefits the 2.8 billion people of India and China. Modi's call for a peaceful border to ensure the smooth development of ties reflects a burgeoning consensus, as India and China look to recalibrate their relationship for future mutual growth.

