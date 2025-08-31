Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Unite in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Showdown

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren joins Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Opposition unity displayed as leaders march in Patna, protesting electoral roll revision by BJP and Election Commission. The march, a prelude to Bihar's assembly polls, covers 1,300 km across 110 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:12 IST
Opposition Leaders Unite in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna, Bihar, on Monday, confirmed a senior JMM politician. Soren's presence signals a robust demonstration of opposition unity ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi will join Hemant Soren and Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav in the final stretch of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', marking the culmination of the journey through over 110 constituencies. This joint action challenges recent revisions of electoral rolls implemented by the ruling BJP and Election Commission, claimed to be discriminatory.

The JMM and allied opposition parties argue the electoral roll revisions are a conspiracy aimed at disenfranchising marginalized communities. Termed a significant attack on democratic values, this opposition coalition has passed a resolution against the revisions, vowing to protect voter rights.

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India
2
Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

 India
3
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

 India
4
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025