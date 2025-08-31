Opposition Leaders Unite in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Showdown

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna, Bihar, on Monday, confirmed a senior JMM politician. Soren's presence signals a robust demonstration of opposition unity ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi will join Hemant Soren and Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav in the final stretch of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', marking the culmination of the journey through over 110 constituencies. This joint action challenges recent revisions of electoral rolls implemented by the ruling BJP and Election Commission, claimed to be discriminatory.

The JMM and allied opposition parties argue the electoral roll revisions are a conspiracy aimed at disenfranchising marginalized communities. Termed a significant attack on democratic values, this opposition coalition has passed a resolution against the revisions, vowing to protect voter rights.