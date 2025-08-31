Quick-Thinking Doctor Revives Protester at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

A Maratha quota protester, aged 45, suffered a heart attack at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, bringing attention to the critical role of medical assistance during protests. The incident occurred amid a hunger strike led by Manoj Jarange.

Timely intervention by Dr. Dilip Nikam, a seasoned radiation oncologist with two decades of experience, proved crucial. He performed CPR, successfully reviving the protester who had collapsed and showed no pulse. The man was then rushed to JJ Hospital, where he regained consciousness and is now responding well to treatment.

The episode highlights the importance of having medical teams at protest sites, especially after a previous protester succumbed to chest pains. A video showcasing Dr. Nikam's life-saving efforts went viral, bringing commendation from both the public and fellow demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)