Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Doctor Revives Protester at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

A 45-year-old Maratha quota protester suffered a heart attack at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Prompt CPR by Radiation Oncologist Dr. Dilip Nikam saved his life. The protester was later admitted to JJ Hospital. This incident has raised awareness about medical preparedness during protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:45 IST
Quick-Thinking Doctor Revives Protester at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maratha quota protester, aged 45, suffered a heart attack at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, bringing attention to the critical role of medical assistance during protests. The incident occurred amid a hunger strike led by Manoj Jarange.

Timely intervention by Dr. Dilip Nikam, a seasoned radiation oncologist with two decades of experience, proved crucial. He performed CPR, successfully reviving the protester who had collapsed and showed no pulse. The man was then rushed to JJ Hospital, where he regained consciousness and is now responding well to treatment.

The episode highlights the importance of having medical teams at protest sites, especially after a previous protester succumbed to chest pains. A video showcasing Dr. Nikam's life-saving efforts went viral, bringing commendation from both the public and fellow demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025