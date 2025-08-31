Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Action Plan: The Axis of Engagement

Senior BJP leader Shiv Prakash praised party workers as the pivotal link to society at a recent workshop. A three-year action plan aligns with national and regional goals, including Chhattisgarh's development vision. Prominent leaders focused on media outreach and countering opposition tactics.

Senior BJP leader Shiv Prakash emphasized the critical role of party workers as the central connection to diverse societal sections during an organizational workshop.

Addressing the gathering, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a detailed action plan for the next 1,000 days, aiming for BJP's governmental comeback post-2027 assembly elections.

BJP leads globally in size and influence; national general secretary Arun Singh praised Chhattisgarh's timely achievements. Nitin Nabin emphasized consistent public communication to enhance government perception and counter opposition narratives.

