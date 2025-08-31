Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Drive: BJP Readies for Assembly Session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a meeting of the BJP legislature party to prepare for the upcoming Assembly session. Discussions centered on ensuring smooth House proceedings, countering opposition, and emphasizing government achievements. Sharma urged strong attendance and participation in upcoming elections and campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a crucial BJP legislature party meeting on Sunday, strategizing for the state Assembly session set to commence shortly.

The agenda included fortifying House proceedings, underlining public welfare schemes, and addressing public concerns efficiently. Sharma instructed ministers to come equipped with departmental responses and showcase government welfare projects comprehensively.

Highlighting efforts against the opposition, Sharma committed to a productive session, extolling the administration's achievements compared to predecessors. Emphasizing active involvement in forthcoming elections and campaigns, he described the government as fulfilling public expectations. Key party figures attended the assembly at the chief minister's residence.

