Young Officers Shaping India's Future: Balancing Duty, Reality, and Expectations

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of young officers balancing constitutional duty, political realities, and the high expectations of citizens with dignity and integrity.

In his address at the 100th Foundation Course for new Officer Trainees of the 2025 batch at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Singh reminded them that they are key players in crafting the vision for 2047 India.

The newly inaugurated Kartavyashila auditorium was highlighted as a nexus for learning and collaboration, while initiatives like the ODOP Display Hall are geared towards promoting local economic development.