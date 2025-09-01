Left Menu

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After High-Speed Car Crash in New Hampshire

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, was hospitalized following a high-speed car accident near Manchester, New Hampshire. He suffered a fractured vertebrae and other injuries. His spokesman reported that Giuliani remains in good spirits and is expected to leave the hospital in a few days.

01-09-2025
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was admitted to a hospital late Saturday night after a car crash near Manchester, New Hampshire. Spokesman Michael Ragusa confirmed the incident and stated that Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebrae along with other injuries.

The accident occurred when Giuliani's rental car was struck from behind at high speed. Despite the serious injuries, Ragusa assured that Giuliani is in "great spirits" and is expected to be discharged from the hospital within a few days.

Giuliani, known for his past role as an attorney for President Donald Trump during the attempts to challenge the 2020 election results, remains optimistic and is recovering steadily, according to close sources.

