Assam CM Champions Bengali Hindus and Stands Against Illegal Immigration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has signaled a significant focus on the welfare of Bengali-speaking Hindus in the state, claiming their comfort has notably improved under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule over the past decade.

In a firm stance, Sarma highlighted his government's actions to resolve challenges faced by this community, including their Aadhaar card issues, stopping new citizenship-related cases, and addressing Assam-Bangladesh illegal crossing attempts.

Controversy stirred with Sarma's comments on inter-community relations, stressing the religious identity of Hindus over language, while advocating the role of Prime Minister Modi in valuing the Bengali language.

