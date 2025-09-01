Left Menu

Assam CM Champions Bengali Hindus and Stands Against Illegal Immigration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that Bengali-speaking Hindus have found comfort in Assam under BJP's governance. He detailed efforts to resolve issues and to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Sarma also defended Bengali language importance amidst political disputes and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:53 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has signaled a significant focus on the welfare of Bengali-speaking Hindus in the state, claiming their comfort has notably improved under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule over the past decade.

In a firm stance, Sarma highlighted his government's actions to resolve challenges faced by this community, including their Aadhaar card issues, stopping new citizenship-related cases, and addressing Assam-Bangladesh illegal crossing attempts.

Controversy stirred with Sarma's comments on inter-community relations, stressing the religious identity of Hindus over language, while advocating the role of Prime Minister Modi in valuing the Bengali language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

