Assam CM Champions Bengali Hindus and Stands Against Illegal Immigration
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that Bengali-speaking Hindus have found comfort in Assam under BJP's governance. He detailed efforts to resolve issues and to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Sarma also defended Bengali language importance amidst political disputes and criticism.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has signaled a significant focus on the welfare of Bengali-speaking Hindus in the state, claiming their comfort has notably improved under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule over the past decade.
In a firm stance, Sarma highlighted his government's actions to resolve challenges faced by this community, including their Aadhaar card issues, stopping new citizenship-related cases, and addressing Assam-Bangladesh illegal crossing attempts.
Controversy stirred with Sarma's comments on inter-community relations, stressing the religious identity of Hindus over language, while advocating the role of Prime Minister Modi in valuing the Bengali language.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malaysia Shocks Korea While Bangladesh Dominates: Asia Cup Hockey Drama Unfolds
Liberation War Veterans Jailed Amidst Turmoil: A Clash Over Bangladesh's Past
Government trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy
Asia Cup 2025: Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh Bring Excitement to Bihar