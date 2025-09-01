Left Menu

Putin Praises International Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about resolving the Ukrainian crisis, highlighting understandings from his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. He commended China and India's efforts in facilitating resolution, emphasizing the significance of recent Russia-U.S. discussions in Alaska.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism on Monday regarding efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. He attributed this positivity to understandings reached during a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last August.

Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in Tianjin, expressed appreciation for China's and India's proactive roles in facilitating a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Russian leader further noted that recent discussions during the Russia-U.S. meeting in Alaska are expected to contribute significantly to resolving the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

