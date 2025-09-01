At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly criticized the West for its continued attempts to involve Ukraine with NATO, identifying it as a principal cause of the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin referenced the 2014 coup in Kiev, asserting that Western influence was pivotal in the political shift against Ukraine's NATO accession. This, he contended, presented a direct security threat to Russia.

The SCO meeting, held with the presence of new members like Iran and Belarus, highlighted Russia's stance amidst ongoing international tensions, drawing attention to other geopolitical concerns, including US tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases by India.