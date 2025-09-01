Putin Blames West for Ukraine Conflict at SCO Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed the ongoing Ukraine conflict to Western efforts to incorporate Ukraine into NATO. This assertion was made during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he emphasized that such actions threatened Russia's security. The SCO, founded in 2001, now includes several Asian countries, including recent members Iran and Belarus.
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly criticized the West for its continued attempts to involve Ukraine with NATO, identifying it as a principal cause of the Ukrainian conflict.
Putin referenced the 2014 coup in Kiev, asserting that Western influence was pivotal in the political shift against Ukraine's NATO accession. This, he contended, presented a direct security threat to Russia.
The SCO meeting, held with the presence of new members like Iran and Belarus, highlighted Russia's stance amidst ongoing international tensions, drawing attention to other geopolitical concerns, including US tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases by India.