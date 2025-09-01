Putin's Pursuit of Peace: Tackling NATO Expansion
Vladimir Putin highlights NATO's eastward expansion as a key issue for sustainable peace in Ukraine. After meetings with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi, Putin emphasizes addressing this and restoring security balance. He appreciates China's and India's efforts in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in discussions with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi, underlined the necessity of addressing NATO's eastward expansion for lasting peace in Ukraine.
Amid the conflict, initiated by Russian forces in February 2022, Putin portrays the struggle as against Western expansionism. Alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, Modi, Putin, and Xi demonstrated unity during talks.
Putin insists on reevaluating NATO's involvement in Ukraine, stating the West's influence stirrs the conflict. Collaboration between Russia, China, and India continues, particularly on economic fronts, as Russia relies heavily on oil exports to both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
