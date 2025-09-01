Left Menu

Raut Criticizes BJP Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Controversy

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims opposition members aren't responsible for recent political abuses, suggesting BJP leaders are to blame. Following derogatory remarks towards PM Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', tensions between BJP and Congress heightened in Bihar. Raut and others push for democratic awareness through the ongoing yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:20 IST
Raut Criticizes BJP Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has refuted claims that the opposition engages in abusive rhetoric, instead pointing fingers at BJP leaders. Speaking to ANI, Raut asserted that the incivility in political discourse was initiated by Prime Minister Modi himself on a national platform, suggesting this has now created an atmosphere of fear within the BJP ranks.

The controversy arose following derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, Bihar. This incident sparked outrage as a video circulated, showing abuse directed at Modi, leading to violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. Police arrested a man seen making the remarks and recorded a statement regarding the allegations.

Highlighting his participation in the Yatra, Raut joined forces with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, emphasizing the rally as a nationwide movement for electoral justice and democracy. Raut accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, alleging 'vote theft' to ascend to power and praised the ongoing yatra for reigniting hope against such injustices across India.

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025