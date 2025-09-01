Raut Criticizes BJP Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Controversy

In a resolute critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has refuted claims that the opposition engages in abusive rhetoric, instead pointing fingers at BJP leaders. Speaking to ANI, Raut asserted that the incivility in political discourse was initiated by Prime Minister Modi himself on a national platform, suggesting this has now created an atmosphere of fear within the BJP ranks.

The controversy arose following derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, Bihar. This incident sparked outrage as a video circulated, showing abuse directed at Modi, leading to violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. Police arrested a man seen making the remarks and recorded a statement regarding the allegations.

Highlighting his participation in the Yatra, Raut joined forces with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, emphasizing the rally as a nationwide movement for electoral justice and democracy. Raut accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, alleging 'vote theft' to ascend to power and praised the ongoing yatra for reigniting hope against such injustices across India.