The Impact of Presidential Influence on U.S. Federal Reserve

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has raised alarms over the potential dismissal of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lisa Cook by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Radio Classique, Lagarde warned that such actions pose "serious dangers" to both the U.S. and global economies. She noted the critical importance of maintaining independent monetary policies, as political influence could upset economic balance.

Trump, known for criticizing Powell over interest rates, has threatened to remove him, along with Cook, potentially leading to widespread economic instability.