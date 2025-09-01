Left Menu

Institutional Diplomacy on Wheels: Modi and Putin's Limo Talks

During the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to a bilateral meeting venue. Their extended car conversation, lasting close to an hour, focused on important issues, including the Ukraine conflict and upcoming Russia-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:39 IST
Institutional Diplomacy on Wheels: Modi and Putin's Limo Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a notable display of diplomacy on wheels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a unique journey to their meeting venue during the recent SCO summit. The two leaders were seen engaging in a prolonged one-on-one discussion while traveling in President Putin's AURUS limousine.

The conversation, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, lasted nearly an hour, suggesting the importance and confidentiality of the topics discussed. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, confirmed the intimate discussions, highlighting its near-exclusive privacy.

Commenting on social media, Modi expressed that talks with President Putin are always insightful, hinting at the weighty nature of their dialogue. With important geopolitical stakes, Modi emphasized the urgency of resolving conflicts, such as the Ukraine situation, advocating for peace and cooperation ahead of Putin's December visit to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

 India
3
Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Maste...

 Global
4
Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025