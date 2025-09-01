Institutional Diplomacy on Wheels: Modi and Putin's Limo Talks
During the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to a bilateral meeting venue. Their extended car conversation, lasting close to an hour, focused on important issues, including the Ukraine conflict and upcoming Russia-India relations.
- Country:
- China
In a notable display of diplomacy on wheels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a unique journey to their meeting venue during the recent SCO summit. The two leaders were seen engaging in a prolonged one-on-one discussion while traveling in President Putin's AURUS limousine.
The conversation, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, lasted nearly an hour, suggesting the importance and confidentiality of the topics discussed. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, confirmed the intimate discussions, highlighting its near-exclusive privacy.
Commenting on social media, Modi expressed that talks with President Putin are always insightful, hinting at the weighty nature of their dialogue. With important geopolitical stakes, Modi emphasized the urgency of resolving conflicts, such as the Ukraine situation, advocating for peace and cooperation ahead of Putin's December visit to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Urges Swift End to Ukraine Conflict in Talks with Putin
Putin Blames West for Ukraine Conflict at SCO Summit
Call of humanity is to find ways to bring permanent peace: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict during meeting with President Putin.
We hope all relevant sides will move forward constructively: PM Modi on peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict.
Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict