Institutional Diplomacy on Wheels: Modi and Putin's Limo Talks

In a notable display of diplomacy on wheels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a unique journey to their meeting venue during the recent SCO summit. The two leaders were seen engaging in a prolonged one-on-one discussion while traveling in President Putin's AURUS limousine.

The conversation, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, lasted nearly an hour, suggesting the importance and confidentiality of the topics discussed. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, confirmed the intimate discussions, highlighting its near-exclusive privacy.

Commenting on social media, Modi expressed that talks with President Putin are always insightful, hinting at the weighty nature of their dialogue. With important geopolitical stakes, Modi emphasized the urgency of resolving conflicts, such as the Ukraine situation, advocating for peace and cooperation ahead of Putin's December visit to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)