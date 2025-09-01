Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

The political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is heating up as the ruling United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and its main rival, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), have declared candidates for all 40 seats ahead of the upcoming elections slated for September 22.

Incumbent Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and former CEM Hagrama Mohilary of BPF will each compete in two key electoral districts, indicating intensifying competition. The UPPL, leading a coalition that includes allies BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), released its final candidate roster late on Sunday, signaling a robust campaign.

In contrast, AGP and Congress have also made their moves, with Congress announcing candidates for all seats and AGP nominating candidates for four segments. Despite BJP's role in the state's ruling coalition, it will contest the elections separately as it expands its candidate base.

(With inputs from agencies.)