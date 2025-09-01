Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC
The ruling UPPL and rival BPF have announced candidates for all 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22. Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and former CEM Hagrama Mohilary are contesting from two seats each. UPPL leads with allies BJP and GSP, as Congress and AGP also field candidates.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is heating up as the ruling United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and its main rival, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), have declared candidates for all 40 seats ahead of the upcoming elections slated for September 22.
Incumbent Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and former CEM Hagrama Mohilary of BPF will each compete in two key electoral districts, indicating intensifying competition. The UPPL, leading a coalition that includes allies BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), released its final candidate roster late on Sunday, signaling a robust campaign.
In contrast, AGP and Congress have also made their moves, with Congress announcing candidates for all seats and AGP nominating candidates for four segments. Despite BJP's role in the state's ruling coalition, it will contest the elections separately as it expands its candidate base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
My rival not speaking. A debate would take place if both candidates speak, says INDIA bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
Congress Unveils Candidates for Key BTC Elections
WBSSC's Crackdown on Tainted Candidates in Teacher Recruitment
Candidates Clash: A Constitutional Crossroad in Vice Presidential Elections
Bengal School Service Commission releases list containing names of 1,804 'tainted' candidates from 2016 State Level Selection Test.