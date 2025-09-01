Summit Standoff: Tensions At $350 Billion Trade Fund Talks

Amid persistent tensions and disagreements, South Korea and the United States met to discuss details surrounding a $350 billion trade deal in anticipation of an August 25 summit. Ahead of the high-stakes meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung struggled to find common ground over the composition of the massive fund.

South Korean presidential policy adviser Kim Yong-beom shared that the United States intensified pressure on Seoul to produce documentation on investment details, creating friction in the dialogue. This demand for transparency led to numerous confrontations, highlighted by a heated two-hour conference call with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Despite encountering significant discrepancies, particularly on the structure of the fund, the summit concluded on a positive note. Kim Yong-beom noted that the meeting ultimately bolstered personal relationships and trust between the two nations' leaders.

