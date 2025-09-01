Hemant Soren Accuses NDA of 'Vote Theft' Amidst Voter Adhikar Yatra

In a fiery address at the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP-led NDA government, accusing them of manipulating electoral processes through the special intensive revision (SIR) for their benefit.

Soren alleged that the ruling alliance has been indulging in 'vote theft' and employing a 'divide and rule' strategy to maintain power, urging opposition parties within the INDIA bloc to stand united and overthrow the current government.

Warning of the misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders, Soren recounted his imprisonment during Lok Sabha polls, claiming his absence cost a significant political advantage to his state. He called for a national fight to protect citizen's voting rights from being compromised.

