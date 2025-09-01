BJP Demands Central Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal
The BJP organized a large rally in Dharmasthala, pushing for a central probe into alleged crimes in the town. With support from key party figures, the rally aimed to counter perceived attempts to tarnish the temple's reputation. Meanwhile, the Congress government has set up an SIT for investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant rally in Dharmasthala on Monday, pressing for a central investigation into the alleged murders and rapes in the area. The demonstration attracted around 100,000 participants from across Karnataka, aiming to express solidarity against what they see as a defamation of the temple's traditions.
Prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, were present. Vijayendra called on the central government to assign the case to a central agency, criticizing the Congress-led state government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to deliver justice.
While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), BJP leaders argue that only a central agency can conduct a transparent investigation. This follows allegations of mass burials and assaults, with searches yielding skeletal remains along the Netravathi river. The Janata Dal (Secular) also held a similar protest rally, seeking a central probe.
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally and Mysuru Dasara Controversy
"Highly condemnable": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Siddaramaiah's govt over increased registration charges for property
Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Congress Remarks
Karnataka CM Defends Inviting Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Dharmasthala Controversy: SIT Takes Charge