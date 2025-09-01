BJP Demands Central Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant rally in Dharmasthala on Monday, pressing for a central investigation into the alleged murders and rapes in the area. The demonstration attracted around 100,000 participants from across Karnataka, aiming to express solidarity against what they see as a defamation of the temple's traditions.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, were present. Vijayendra called on the central government to assign the case to a central agency, criticizing the Congress-led state government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to deliver justice.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), BJP leaders argue that only a central agency can conduct a transparent investigation. This follows allegations of mass burials and assaults, with searches yielding skeletal remains along the Netravathi river. The Janata Dal (Secular) also held a similar protest rally, seeking a central probe.