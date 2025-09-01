Left Menu

Bihar's Election Roll Revision: Disputes, Deadlines, and Delays

The Election Commission of India announced that claims, objections, and corrections concerning the draft electoral roll for Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) could be filed beyond the September 1 deadline. However, these will only be considered once the roll is finalized. The final roll is set to be published on September 30.

In a recent announcement, the Election Commission of India revealed that Bihar voters' claims, objections, and corrections regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) can be submitted beyond the September 1 deadline. These submissions will be addressed only after finalization of the electoral roll, set for September 30.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi cited the EC as stating that submissions could continue until the last nomination date in each assembly constituency. The court recognized the confusion around the Bihar SIR as a 'trust issue' and initiated measures to assist voters in addressing their claims and objections.

With political tensions rising over the revision, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi opposed deadline extensions, emphasizing adherence to rules. Despite these challenges, the revision already showcases a 99.5% submission rate from 7.24 crore electors.

