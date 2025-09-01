Bihar's Election Roll Revision: Disputes, Deadlines, and Delays

In a recent announcement, the Election Commission of India revealed that Bihar voters' claims, objections, and corrections regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) can be submitted beyond the September 1 deadline. These submissions will be addressed only after finalization of the electoral roll, set for September 30.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi cited the EC as stating that submissions could continue until the last nomination date in each assembly constituency. The court recognized the confusion around the Bihar SIR as a 'trust issue' and initiated measures to assist voters in addressing their claims and objections.

With political tensions rising over the revision, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi opposed deadline extensions, emphasizing adherence to rules. Despite these challenges, the revision already showcases a 99.5% submission rate from 7.24 crore electors.