Left Menu

Modi and Putin's Dynamic Dialogue: Solidifying Strategic Partnerships

In a significant meeting at the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their strategic partnership, crucial for global peace and stability. They focused on strengthening ties in the economic, financial, and energy sectors amidst a decline in US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:21 IST
Modi and Putin's Dynamic Dialogue: Solidifying Strategic Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Amid the downturn in Indo-US relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin solidified their longstanding strategic partnership in a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The dialogue, which focused on economic and energy cooperation, marks a crucial pillar for regional stability.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India's eagerness to welcome President Putin to India in December, emphasizing their special and privileged partnership. Both leaders discussed global peace, with a particular focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, championing diplomatic efforts towards lasting peace.

The meeting was underscored by informal yet significant exchanges, including a shared car journey, showcasing the personal rapport between the two leaders. This interaction comes amid criticisms from the Trump administration and rising economic tariffs affecting India's trade dynamics with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
2
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

 India
4
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025