Modi and Putin's Dynamic Dialogue: Solidifying Strategic Partnerships

Amid the downturn in Indo-US relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin solidified their longstanding strategic partnership in a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The dialogue, which focused on economic and energy cooperation, marks a crucial pillar for regional stability.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India's eagerness to welcome President Putin to India in December, emphasizing their special and privileged partnership. Both leaders discussed global peace, with a particular focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, championing diplomatic efforts towards lasting peace.

The meeting was underscored by informal yet significant exchanges, including a shared car journey, showcasing the personal rapport between the two leaders. This interaction comes amid criticisms from the Trump administration and rising economic tariffs affecting India's trade dynamics with the US.

