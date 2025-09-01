From Gandhi to Ambedkar: The INDIA Bloc's March Through Bihar
The INDIA bloc's leaders assembled in Patna for Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', traveling over 1,300 km across Bihar. The march, which concluded near Patna High Court, featured key figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Hemant Soren addressing the crowd. Police handling faced criticism, with calls for governmental change.
In a demonstration of political solidarity, the INDIA bloc's leaders gathered in Bihar's capital, Patna, for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Across 25 districts, the march covered an impressive 1,300 kilometers to highlight democratic rights.
The march commenced at Gandhi Maidan with leaders boarding an open vehicle, destined for the statue of B R Ambedkar near Patna High Court. However, restricted areas blocked progression, prompting the leaders to address the crowd from a makeshift stage.
Heavyweights like Tejashwi Yadav and Hemant Soren criticized BJP policies, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge condemned police treatment at the rally. As the event concluded, Gandhi honored Ambedkar's statue, underscoring the march's theme from 'Gandhi to Ambedkar'.
